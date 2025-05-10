Fiery single-car crash on Eastex Freeway kills passenger, injures driver, Houston police say

The Brief The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway near Green Street. It's believed a truck struck the shoulder wall on the freeway before catching fire. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.



Houston officials are investigating the cause of a fiery crash that killed a person on the Eastex Freeway Friday night.

Eastex Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near Green Street. It was reported to police at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to HPD Sgt. Richards, a pickup truck was on fire at the scene, and the driver and a passenger were inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital for injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the truck lost control and struck the shoulder wall on the freeway before catching fire.

What we don't know:

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.