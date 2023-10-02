The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed an armed suspect in northeast Houston last Friday.

A crime suppression investigation occurred around 8:50 p.m. at 6767 Bennington Street, according to the HPD Special Investigations Unit report.

Investigators say Officer T. Hitz encountered a suspect armed with a rifle-style assault weapon during the investigation.

According to authorities, the suspect pointed a weapon at the officer, who fired in self-defense, striking him at least once.

It has been confirmed that Officer Hitz, who fired his weapon, was not injured.

After officers rendered initial aid to the suspect, Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Seven adult men and one juvenile were detained, interviewed, and released without charge during the investigation.

Per the HPD's standard procedure, the Special Investigators Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.