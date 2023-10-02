A suspect has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a man during a teenager’s birthday party on Saturday night, Houston police say.

Celso Gutierrez-Cabrera, 42, is charged with murder. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

PREVIOUS: Houston stabbing at birthday party leaves man dead

Celso Gutierrez-Cabrera (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Goodson Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 15th birthday party was being held at the complex, authorities said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect – a resident – confronted the party-goers, possibly because of the noise.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, the suspect went back to his apartment, grabbed a knife, came back and stabbed the man.

The 37-year-old man died at the scene.

The suspect ran to a nearby convenience store, but the party-goers followed him, authorities said. Police then took him into custody.