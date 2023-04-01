Another Houston man has been found guilty of his role during the January 6 Capitol Riots in Washington D.C.

According to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice, Shane Jenkins, 45, was found guilty this past Wednesday after a trial where he was accused of throwing objects at police and smashing a window with a tomahawk axe.

Screenshot of Shane Jenkins Twitter (Photo courtesy of FBI)

Video footage shows him taking the axes out of his bag and smashing a window to the left of the Lower West Terrace tunnel area of the U.S. Capitol. The FBI also reports several videos of Jenkins showing the incident on social media.

Security video also showed the 45-year-old receiving, picking up from the ground, and throwing objects, including a wooden desk drawer, a broken wooden pole, as well as other "stick-like objects," authorities said, at officers.

Shane Jenkins (Photo courtesy of FBI)

Jenkins was arrested at his northwest Houston home on March 5, 2021, and expected to have a sentencing hearing on July 28, 2023.

Jenkins is the fourth Houston-area resident arrested in connection to the Capitol breach. Another Houston man, a former Houston police officer, and a Spring man have also been arrested.

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Click here to view photos of some of the wanted individuals.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.