A Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting a law enforcement officer which resulted in bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Donald Hazard from Hurst, Texas, and Lucas Denney were the Sergeant-at-Arms and President of the self-described militia, the Patriot Boys of North Texas.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia says his actions and including the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

SUGGESTED: Capitol Riot: Man pleads guilty to attacking DC Police officer with stun gun

Before Jan. 6, 2021, Hazard and Denney reportedly gathered protective gear and other supplies in anticipation of going to Washington, D.C. Hazard got himself a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, and body armor.

Hazard was filmed marching into Washington D.C. by a newspaper photographer on Jan. 6, officials say. In that video, Hazard reportedly stated, "Make sure you get my face and everything on your news channel. I want the enemy to know exactly who is coming after them."

CAPITOL RIOT: Witness: Proud Boys expected 'civil war' to break out after 2020 election outcome

Around 2 p.m., the same day, Hazard was positioned under scaffolding that had been erected over the stairs on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building, reports say. As he and other rioters attempted to climb the steps, they came in contact with United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers.

Officials say Officer T.S. engaged with Hazard to force him back and Hazard grabbed onto Officer T.S. Hazard continued to fight with Officer T.S. as they both fell down the stairs.

According to reports, Officer T.S. hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He also sustained injuries to his head, foot, and arm, some of which required surgery, reports add.

At another point on the day, Hazard and Denney advanced towards a line of police officers on the west side of the Capitol. Each had an arm raised holding a canister of pepper spray.

MORE: 4 Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Around 2:56 p.m., Hazard entered the Capitol building through the Parliamentarian door and remained inside for around five minutes. He also reportedly posted selfie-style videos, filmed inside and outside the Capitol, in which he made statements such as, "We’re here at the nation’s capitol, and we’re storming it. We’re taking the Capitol. . . This is America, baby."

Officials say Hazard was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, officials say more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.