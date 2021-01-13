USPS temporarily removes, suspends mail collection in some major cities ahead of inauguration
The United States Postal Service will temporarily shut down post offices in the nation’s capital in preparation of next week’s Inauguration Day.
Inspired by civil rights great MLK, Houston students give heartfelt speeches against hate
Houston ISD 4th and 5th graders deliver powerful speeches in the MLK Oratory Competition.
Spring man faces federal charges for role during Capitol riot
A Spring man has been arrested and charged for taking part in the Capitol riot after the FBI was tipped off by his Facebook friend.
Highly-trained ex-military and cops counted among Capitol rioters
At least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near last week's Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation.
Official says 'no direct evidence’ of plot to kill at pro-Trump Capitol riot
The remarks came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.
Federal watchdogs launch sweeping review of FBI, Pentagon and other agencies' Capitol riot response
Federal watchdogs have launched a sweeping review of how the FBI, the Pentagon and other agencies responded to the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol.
'He's a hero': Bipartisan bill would award Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal
Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL) introduced H.R. 305 on Thursday, which would award Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions during the Capitol siege.
Attorney for Houston police officer who resigned for being involved in US Capitol speaks with FOX 26
A Houston police officer, identified as being part of the riots at the US Capitol, has resigned.
Man charged for beating officer with pole of American flag during Capitol riot, prosecutors say
An Arkansas man was charged after FBI agents identified him in videos appearing to beat a police officer with the pole of an American flag during the violent Jan. 6 pro-Trump Capitol riot.
'Our worst nightmare really come true': DC police officers detail riot at US Capitol
It's horrifying enough just watching the videos of last Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, but imagine being one of the outnumbered police officers trying to hold off the armed invaders.
Former school therapist in Ohio arrested for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot
Christine Priola, 49, a former occupational therapist for the Cleveland schools, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the deadly pro-Trump Capitol riot.
FBI: Delaware man seen holding confederate flag during Capitol riot surrenders
A Delaware man infamously seen holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riots surrendered to federal agents along with his son on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
Chicago man busted in Capitol riot admits to feds: 'Wow, you're pretty good,' papers show
A Chicago man accused of storming the Capitol last week allegedly told agents who showed up to arrest him: "Wow, you’re pretty good," court papers show.
Chief: Houston police officer who 'penetrated' U.S. Capitol has resigned
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says an officer has resigned after it was determined that he was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.
Trump becomes only president to be impeached by House twice, charged with 'incitement of insurrection'
The House on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly U.S. Capitol siege by his supporters, making him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
Uber ‘will not hesitate’ to ban riders over ‘violent or illegal behavior’ after pro-Trump Capitol riot
Uber announced that it will send users up-to-date information about unrest at state capitols ahead of Inauguration Day and “will not hesitate” to ban users who violate its policies on “violent behavior and illegal activity.”
‘I believe this was the right decision’: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on Trump ban
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence on the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump from the social media platform after the violent pro-Trump Capitol riot last week.
NJ man who saw deadly Capitol breach shooting charged in riot
A New Jersey man who said he was standing next to a woman when she was fatally shot during the U.S. Capitol riot is now charged in connection with last week’s breach.
A look at Houston's safety plan now through Inauguration Day
HPD Chief Art Acevedo says after the FBI issued warnings of potential threats HPD will begin a Modified Tactical Alert.
‘Unruly air passengers’ could face prison, fines up to $35K under FAA’s new zero-tolerance policy
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order Wednesday directing stricter legal enforcement of a policy against disruptive airline passengers amid an uptick in "violent behavior" on flights, according to the agency.