Texas man sentenced for assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, posted Facebook video

The Brief Dustin Ray Williams from Brady, Texas was sentenced to 22 months in prison after being pleading guilty to assaulting officers during the Januasry 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Williams traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a rally by former President Trump and confronted police officers at the Capitol West Plaza, shoving and grabbing their arms and shields. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Williams posted a selfie video on Facebook describing how he had been "pepper sprayed" and "tear gassed."



Dustin Ray Williams has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 33-year-old from Brady, Texas, was also given three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Williams, who pleaded guilty in July to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell. His actions were part of the violent breach that disrupted Congress as it convened to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

According to court documents, Williams traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, he joined the crowd heading to the Capitol, entering the restricted area shortly after 1 p.m.

RELATED: Arizona couple accused in Jan. 6 riot following tips to FBI, search warrants

Williams confronted a police line on the Capitol’s West Plaza, where he shoved officers, made physical contact, and grabbed their arms and shields during a 25-30 second scuffle. Officers attempted to defend themselves, eventually using pepper spray to force Williams to retreat temporarily.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Williams remained at the scene for two hours, moving with the mob from the West Plaza to the Lower West Terrace, where rioters attempted to breach the Capitol building. During this time, the line of police officers retreated to the Lower West Terrace and through the Tunnel leading into the Capitol building.

He threateningly shouted, "There’s a lot more coming, m—f—", the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. While still on the West Plaza, Williams recorded a selfie video he posted to Facebook, describing how he had been "pepper sprayed" and "tear gassed."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Williams was identified by the FBI from photos released to the public and labeled as "BOLO #520" (Be On the Lookout). He was arrested on Aug. 1, 2023, in Dallas.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section. The FBI’s San Antonio and Washington Field Offices led the investigation, with help from law enforcement in Dallas, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Williams is one of over 1,560 individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. Of those, more than 590 face felony charges for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.