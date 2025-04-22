Fort Bend County early voting locations, hours
ROSENBERG, Texas - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Fort Bend County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27: No early voting
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fort Bend County Early Voting Locations
- Beasley City Hall 319 S 3rd Street, Beasley
- Bowie Middle 700 Plantation Dr, Richmond
- Chasewood Clubhouse 7622 Chasewood Dr, Missouri City
- Commonwealth Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd, Sugar Land
- Crawford High School 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd, Rosharon
- Elections Office (MAIN EARLY VOTING SITE) 3730 Bamore Road, Rosenberg
- FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. 33301 FM 1093 Rd, Fulshear
- Fort Bend I.S.D. Administration Building 16431 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land
- Foster High School 4400 FM 723 RD, Richmond
- Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land
- Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear
- George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond
- Hightower HS 3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City
- Jacks Conference Center 3232 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land
- Kroger Riverstone 18861 University Blvd, Sugar Land
- Lost Creek Conference Center 3703 Lost Creek Blvd, Sugar Land
- Meadows Place City Hall 1 Troyan Dr, Meadows Place Missouri City
- Visitors Center 1522 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City
- Mustang Community Center 4521 FM 521 RD, Fresno
- Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City
- Reese Tech Ctr 12300 University Dr, Sugar Land
- Road and Bridge (Needville) 3743 School St, Needville
- Sienna Annex 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City
- Stafford City Hall 2610 Main Street, Stafford
- Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land
- Sugar Land City Hall 2700 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Bend County Clerk's Office.