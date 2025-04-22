Fort Bend County early voting locations, hours

article

The Brief Early voting is underway in Fort Bend County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. There is no early voting on Sunday, April 27. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Fort Bend County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Friday, April 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: No early voting

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County Early Voting Locations

Beasley City Hall 319 S 3rd Street, Beasley

Bowie Middle 700 Plantation Dr, Richmond

Chasewood Clubhouse 7622 Chasewood Dr, Missouri City

Commonwealth Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd, Sugar Land

Crawford High School 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd, Rosharon

Elections Office (MAIN EARLY VOTING SITE) 3730 Bamore Road, Rosenberg

FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. 33301 FM 1093 Rd, Fulshear

Fort Bend I.S.D. Administration Building 16431 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land

Foster High School 4400 FM 723 RD, Richmond

Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land

Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear

George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond

Hightower HS 3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City

Jacks Conference Center 3232 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land

Kroger Riverstone 18861 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Lost Creek Conference Center 3703 Lost Creek Blvd, Sugar Land

Meadows Place City Hall 1 Troyan Dr, Meadows Place Missouri City

Visitors Center 1522 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City

Mustang Community Center 4521 FM 521 RD, Fresno

Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City

Reese Tech Ctr 12300 University Dr, Sugar Land

Road and Bridge (Needville) 3743 School St, Needville

Sienna Annex 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City

Stafford City Hall 2610 Main Street, Stafford

Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land

Sugar Land City Hall 2700 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.