Spring man faces federal charges for role during Capitol riot

A Spring man is facing federal charges for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Joshua Lollar was arrested on Friday, according to court documents, and is facing the following three charges:

1. Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions

2. Obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protected functions

3. Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

TIMELINE: The pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded

According to the documents, the FBI was tipped to Lollar by one of his Facebook friends, who said that he believed Lollar had entered the U.S. Capitol during the civil unrest last week. The concerned citizen told the FBI that Lollar had posted several photographs of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

The informant also told agents that Lollar had posted a Facebook Live of himself clashing with, and overtaking, police officers while making his way inside the U.S. Capitol building.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Special Agents of the FBI Houston Division interviewed Lollar at his Spring residence, where he told them that he had driven to Washington, D.C. He left on Jan. 4 and arrived on Jan. 6.

According to the court documents, Lollar told agents that he attended the speech given by President Trump at the Ellipse and then returned to his vehicle. Lollar then stated that he followed a crowd of people to the U.S. Capitol, which he admitted entering.

After a federal search warrant was issued, agents reviewed and confirmed the activity on Lollar's Facebook account.

Lollar is the second person from the Houston area to be identified to be among those who entered the Capitol during the riot.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced earlier this week that 18-year police veteran Tam Pham had "penetrated" the U.S.Capitol.

Pham, who resigned from his position, is awaiting to see if he's facing federal charges.