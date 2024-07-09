Almost 2 million residents in Houston are currently grappling with extensive power outages following the impact of Tropical Storm Beryl. The aftermath has prompted urgent efforts to restore electricity amidst challenging conditions.

TRACKER: Over 2M without power Tuesday after Hurricane Beryl leaves

Here is a list of resources and cooling centers available across the region:

Cooling Centers and Shelters

Houston

Gallery Furniture North Freeway Shelter

Address: GF 6006 N FRWY, Houston, TX

Open 24 hours

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lakewood Church

Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3

Crosby Community Center

Address: 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Big Stone Lodge

Address: 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

Address: 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Juergen's Hall Community Center

Address: 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress, TX 77429

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Beryl moves on, heat index soars in Houston

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4

Bayland Community Center

Address: 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Radack Community Center

Address: 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekley Community Center

Address: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SUGGESTED: BERYL causes numerous flooding problems across the area

Montgomery County

Lone Star Community Center

Open on Lone Star Parkway

West County Community Development Center

Available in Magnolia

Fort Bend County

Shelters with AC and showers at buildings C and D on Highway 56 in Rosenberg.

Galveston

McGuire Dent Recreation Center (Galveston)

Address: 2222 28th Street, Galveston, TX

Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m



Additional Support and Resources

Planet Fitness Facilities: Allowing non-members to use bathroom and shower facilities at the following locations due to ongoing power outages affecting over 1.7 million customers:

Houston (Steeplechase), TX - 9425 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065

Houston (Fondren Southwest), TX - 11187 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77096

Rosenberg, TX - 5101 Avenue H. Ste. 12, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Katy, TX - 24547 Katy Fwy., Katy, TX 77494

Alvin, TX - 1701 Fairway Dr. Ste. 9, Alvin, TX 77511

Houston (Langham Creek), TX - 6960 Barker Cypress Rd., Houston, TX 77084

Houston (Sharpstown), TX - 8150 Southwest Fwy. Ste. U, Houston TX 77036

Webster (El Dorado), TX - 560 El Dorado Blvd., Webster, TX 77598

Deer Park, TX - 3601 Center St., Deer Park, TX 77536

Friendswood (Bay Area), TX - 3100 East FM 528 Ste. A, Webster, TX 77598

Pasadena, TX - 4802 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Houston (North Oaks), TX - 13839 Breck Street, Houston, TX 77066

Baytown, TX - 6515 Garth Rd Ste. 200, Baytown, TX 77521

Katy (Fry Rd), TX - 1705 N Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449

Houston (Greater OST/South Union), TX - 6102 Scott St. Houston, TX 77021

Sugar Land (Sugar Creek), TX - 13831 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478

These resources are vital for residents seeking relief from the heat and accessing essential support services in the wake of Tropical Storm Beryl.