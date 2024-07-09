Houston cooling centers: Find relief from heat after Hurricane Beryl
Houston - Almost 2 million residents in Houston are currently grappling with extensive power outages following the impact of Tropical Storm Beryl. The aftermath has prompted urgent efforts to restore electricity amidst challenging conditions.
Here is a list of resources and cooling centers available across the region:
Cooling Centers and Shelters
Houston
Gallery Furniture North Freeway Shelter
- Address: GF 6006 N FRWY, Houston, TX
- Open 24 hours
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074
- Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lakewood Church
- Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3
Crosby Community Center
- Address: 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Big Stone Lodge
- Address: 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
- Address: 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Juergen's Hall Community Center
- Address: 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4
Bayland Community Center
- Address: 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
- Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Radack Community Center
- Address: 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
- Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Weekley Community Center
- Address: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
- Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Montgomery County
Lone Star Community Center
- Open on Lone Star Parkway
West County Community Development Center
- Available in Magnolia
Fort Bend County
- Shelters with AC and showers at buildings C and D on Highway 56 in Rosenberg.
Galveston
McGuire Dent Recreation Center (Galveston)
- Address: 2222 28th Street, Galveston, TX
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m
Additional Support and Resources
Planet Fitness Facilities: Allowing non-members to use bathroom and shower facilities at the following locations due to ongoing power outages affecting over 1.7 million customers:
- Houston (Steeplechase), TX - 9425 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065
- Houston (Fondren Southwest), TX - 11187 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77096
- Rosenberg, TX - 5101 Avenue H. Ste. 12, Rosenberg, TX 77471
- Katy, TX - 24547 Katy Fwy., Katy, TX 77494
- Alvin, TX - 1701 Fairway Dr. Ste. 9, Alvin, TX 77511
- Houston (Langham Creek), TX - 6960 Barker Cypress Rd., Houston, TX 77084
- Houston (Sharpstown), TX - 8150 Southwest Fwy. Ste. U, Houston TX 77036
- Webster (El Dorado), TX - 560 El Dorado Blvd., Webster, TX 77598
- Deer Park, TX - 3601 Center St., Deer Park, TX 77536
- Friendswood (Bay Area), TX - 3100 East FM 528 Ste. A, Webster, TX 77598
- Pasadena, TX - 4802 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
- Houston (North Oaks), TX - 13839 Breck Street, Houston, TX 77066
- Baytown, TX - 6515 Garth Rd Ste. 200, Baytown, TX 77521
- Katy (Fry Rd), TX - 1705 N Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449
- Houston (Greater OST/South Union), TX - 6102 Scott St. Houston, TX 77021
- Sugar Land (Sugar Creek), TX - 13831 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478
These resources are vital for residents seeking relief from the heat and accessing essential support services in the wake of Tropical Storm Beryl.