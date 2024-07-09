Expand / Collapse search
Houston cooling centers: Find relief from heat after Hurricane Beryl

By
Published  July 9, 2024 11:20am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Almost 2 million residents in Houston are currently grappling with extensive power outages following the impact of Tropical Storm Beryl. The aftermath has prompted urgent efforts to restore electricity amidst challenging conditions.

Here is a list of resources and cooling centers available across the region:

Cooling Centers and Shelters

Houston

Gallery Furniture North Freeway Shelter

  • Address: GF 6006 N FRWY, Houston, TX
  • Open 24 hours

Southwest Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074
  • Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Houston Southwest multicenter and Lakewood Church opened their doors this morning as cooling centers. Lakewood church is passing out water bottles to families, limited to one per car.

Lakewood Church

  • Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
  • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3

Crosby Community Center

  • Address: 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532
  • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Big Stone Lodge

  • Address: 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373
  • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

  • Address: 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
  • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Juergen's Hall Community Center

  • Address: 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress, TX 77429
  • Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4

Bayland Community Center

  • Address: 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
  • Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Radack Community Center

  • Address: 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
  • Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekley Community Center

  • Address: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
  • Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Montgomery County

Lone Star Community Center

  • Open on Lone Star Parkway

West County Community Development Center

  • Available in Magnolia

Fort Bend County

  • Shelters with AC and showers at buildings C and D on Highway 56 in Rosenberg.

Galveston

McGuire Dent Recreation Center (Galveston)

  • Address: 2222 28th Street, Galveston, TX
  • Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m
  •  

Additional Support and Resources

Planet Fitness Facilities: Allowing non-members to use bathroom and shower facilities at the following locations due to ongoing power outages affecting over 1.7 million customers:

  • Houston (Steeplechase), TX - 9425 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065
  • Houston (Fondren Southwest), TX - 11187 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77096
  • Rosenberg, TX - 5101 Avenue H. Ste. 12, Rosenberg, TX 77471
  • Katy, TX - 24547 Katy Fwy., Katy, TX 77494
  • Alvin, TX - 1701 Fairway Dr. Ste. 9, Alvin, TX 77511
  • Houston (Langham Creek), TX - 6960 Barker Cypress Rd., Houston, TX 77084
  • Houston (Sharpstown), TX - 8150 Southwest Fwy. Ste. U, Houston TX 77036
  • Webster (El Dorado), TX - 560 El Dorado Blvd., Webster, TX 77598
  • Deer Park, TX - 3601 Center St., Deer Park, TX 77536
  • Friendswood (Bay Area), TX - 3100 East FM 528 Ste. A, Webster, TX 77598
  • Pasadena, TX - 4802 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
  • Houston (North Oaks), TX - 13839 Breck Street, Houston, TX 77066
  • Baytown, TX - 6515 Garth Rd Ste. 200, Baytown, TX 77521
  • Katy (Fry Rd), TX - 1705 N Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449
  • Houston (Greater OST/South Union), TX - 6102 Scott St. Houston, TX 77021
  • Sugar Land (Sugar Creek), TX - 13831 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478

These resources are vital for residents seeking relief from the heat and accessing essential support services in the wake of Tropical Storm Beryl.