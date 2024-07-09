Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:20 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:46 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:52 AM CDT until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:12 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston power outage on Tuesday: Live Centerpoint, Entergy tracker; report an outage

By
Updated  July 9, 2024 9:06am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Wide-spread winds and rain overtook the Houston area when Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday. The storm was downgraded but left many down trees, corrupt structures, and flooding. Mainly, many are still without power after over 2 million lost power during the storm. The majority of those affected are still without power Tuesday.

"While we tracked the projected path, intensity, and timing for Hurricane Beryl closely for many days, this storm proved the unpredictability of hurricanes as it delivered a powerful blow across our service territory and impacted a lot of lives," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, CenterPoint Energy. "We know we have important work ahead for our customers who depend on us, especially during the hot summer months."

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reported 1,830,643 customers are affected by outages. As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Entergy Texas reported 235,671 customers are affected by outages.

Here’s a tracker for Tuesday to keep up with power outages as Centerpoint and Entergy work to restore power. 

9:00 a.m.

  • As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,785,562 customers affected by outages.
  • As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 230,532 customers affected by outages.

8:00 a.m.

  • As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,783,691 customers affected by outages.
  • As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 232,630 customers affected by outages.

7:00 a.m.

  • As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,797,464 customers affected by outages.
  • As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 231,377 customers affected by outages.

6:00 a.m.

  • As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 1,801,927 customers are affected by outages.
  • As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 232,773 customers are affected by outages.

Outage map; report an outage

  • Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
  • Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

