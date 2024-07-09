Wide-spread winds and rain overtook the Houston area when Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday. The storm was downgraded but left many down trees, corrupt structures, and flooding. Mainly, many are still without power after over 2 million lost power during the storm. The majority of those affected are still without power Tuesday.

"While we tracked the projected path, intensity, and timing for Hurricane Beryl closely for many days, this storm proved the unpredictability of hurricanes as it delivered a powerful blow across our service territory and impacted a lot of lives," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, CenterPoint Energy. "We know we have important work ahead for our customers who depend on us, especially during the hot summer months."

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reported 1,830,643 customers are affected by outages. As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Entergy Texas reported 235,671 customers are affected by outages.

Here’s a tracker for Tuesday to keep up with power outages as Centerpoint and Entergy work to restore power.

9:00 a.m.

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,785,562 customers affected by outages.

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 230,532 customers affected by outages.

8:00 a.m.

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,783,691 customers affected by outages.

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 232,630 customers affected by outages.

7:00 a.m.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 1,797,464 customers affected by outages.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 231,377 customers affected by outages.

6:00 a.m.

As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 1,801,927 customers are affected by outages.

As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 232,773 customers are affected by outages.

Outage map; report an outage

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

