Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across southeastern Texas, causing significant damage and prompting emergency responses. Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, early Monday morning, with sustained winds reaching 80 mph.

Communities in Fulshear, Manvel, and Damon have reported widespread debris on roads, extensive flooding, and structural damage to homes and buildings. Tragically, in Kings River Village near Humble, one person lost their life when a tree fell on a house.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The storm's powerful winds have resulted in widespread power outages and failures of traffic signals.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Alana Roch - Hitchcock

Coastal areas, such as Sargent Beach, have experienced storm surges that have cut off access routes. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Harris County and surrounding regions, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

As Hurricane Beryl continues its path across Texas, emergency services are actively responding to mitigate further damage and ensure the safety of residents. Authorities continue to urge caution and preparedness as the storm's impact unfolds.

Lakewood Forest

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo: Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

Angleton

Angleton

Manvel

Sargent Beach

Damon

(Photo: Dee Anna Beil)

Fulshear

MORE ON HURRICANE BERYL: