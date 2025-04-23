NFL Draft 2025: Houston Texans draft picks

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. The Texans have 7 picks in the draft. In the first round, Houston will pick 25th overall.



The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Houston Texans are looking to improve in several areas ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

The Texans currently have seven picks in the three-day draft.

Houston Texans Draft Picks

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: The Houston Texans' pick is in during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Round 1: Pick 25

Round 2: Pick 58

Round 3: Pick 79 (From Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

Round 3: Pick 89

Round 5: Pick 166 (From Bills)

Round 7: Pick 236 (From Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

Round 7: Pick 241

Houston Texans Schedule

The Texans' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.

Home

Colts

Jaguars

Titans

Broncos

Raiders

Bills

Cardinals

49ers

Buccaneers

Away

Colts

Jaguars

Titans

Chiefs

Chargers

Ravens

Rams

Seahawks

NFL Draft 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Round 1 will be Thursday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT