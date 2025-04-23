NFL Draft 2025: Houston Texans draft picks
HOUSTON - The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Houston Texans are looking to improve in several areas ahead of the 2025-2026 season.
The Texans currently have seven picks in the three-day draft.
Houston Texans Draft Picks
KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: The Houston Texans' pick is in during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
- Round 1: Pick 25
- Round 2: Pick 58
- Round 3: Pick 79 (From Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
- Round 3: Pick 89
- Round 5: Pick 166 (From Bills)
- Round 7: Pick 236 (From Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)
- Round 7: Pick 241
Houston Texans Schedule
The Texans' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.
Home
- Colts
- Jaguars
- Titans
- Broncos
- Raiders
- Bills
- Cardinals
- 49ers
- Buccaneers
Away
- Colts
- Jaguars
- Titans
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Ravens
- Rams
- Seahawks
NFL Draft 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.
- Round 1 will be Thursday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL.