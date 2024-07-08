Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
21
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tornado Warning
from MON 7:49 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 AM CDT until TUE 3:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 6:17 AM CDT until MON 9:30 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Matagorda County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 10:45 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl: High water locations, road closures around Houston area

By
Published  July 8, 2024
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Hurricane Beryl is bringing devastating storms and heavy rain to the Houston area after it made landfall on Monday morning.

Houstonians are asked to stay in their homes and off the roadways as high water is affecting much of the area.

Houston-Harris County High Water

Here is a list of high-water locations at this time:

  • IH-69 IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy
  • Beltway 8-South Westbound Before Almeda/ FM 521
  • Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8
  • Cypresswood, between Champion and Cutten on the eastbound side
  • Aldine Mail Rt @ Eastex Freeway
  • Wallisville and Uvalde
  • Ship Channel Toll Bridge
  • North Freeway and FM 1960 Road

Flooding Likely (Water out of banks)

  1. 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road
  2. 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road
  3. 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane

Flooding Possible (Water is nearing the top of bank)

  1. 105 Marys Creek @ Winding Road
  2. 110 Clear Creek @ I-45
  3. 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
  4. 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake (Nasa Road 1)
  5. 445 Willow Water Hole @ Lansdowne Drive
  6. 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road
  7. 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road
  8. 2200 Houston Ship Channel @ Juan Seguin Park
  9. 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane
  10. 2255 Briar Branch @ Campbell Road
  11. 2280 Rummel Creek @ Brittmoore Road

Rosenberg High Water

High water locations last reported in Rosenberg:

  • Lane Dr / Avenue I - CLOSED - High Water
  • Avenue N / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
  • Graeber Rd / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
  • 4th St / Avenue J - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 8th St / Avenue H - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1000 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 3100 Block Mockingbird Ln - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1100-2100 Block 1st St - USE CAUTION - High Water
  • West St / Magnolia Dr - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • Reading Rd / FM 2977 - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1100 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree