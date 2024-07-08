Hurricane Beryl is bringing devastating storms and heavy rain to the Houston area after it made landfall on Monday morning.

Houstonians are asked to stay in their homes and off the roadways as high water is affecting much of the area.

SUGGESTED: Hurricane Beryl tracker: Update on Texas landfall, Houston impacts, path Monday

Houston-Harris County High Water

Here is a list of high-water locations at this time:

IH-69 IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy

Beltway 8-South Westbound Before Almeda/ FM 521

Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8

Cypresswood, between Champion and Cutten on the eastbound side

Aldine Mail Rt @ Eastex Freeway

Wallisville and Uvalde

Ship Channel Toll Bridge

North Freeway and FM 1960 Road

Flooding Likely (Water out of banks)

480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane

Flooding Possible (Water is nearing the top of bank)

105 Marys Creek @ Winding Road 110 Clear Creek @ I-45 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake (Nasa Road 1) 445 Willow Water Hole @ Lansdowne Drive 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road 2200 Houston Ship Channel @ Juan Seguin Park 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane 2255 Briar Branch @ Campbell Road 2280 Rummel Creek @ Brittmoore Road

Rosenberg High Water

High water locations last reported in Rosenberg: