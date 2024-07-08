Hurricane Beryl: High water locations, road closures around Houston area
HOUSTON - Hurricane Beryl is bringing devastating storms and heavy rain to the Houston area after it made landfall on Monday morning.
Houstonians are asked to stay in their homes and off the roadways as high water is affecting much of the area.
Houston-Harris County High Water
Here is a list of high-water locations at this time:
- IH-69 IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy
- Beltway 8-South Westbound Before Almeda/ FM 521
- Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8
- Cypresswood, between Champion and Cutten on the eastbound side
- Aldine Mail Rt @ Eastex Freeway
- Wallisville and Uvalde
- Ship Channel Toll Bridge
- North Freeway and FM 1960 Road
Flooding Likely (Water out of banks)
- 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road
- 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road
- 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane
Flooding Possible (Water is nearing the top of bank)
- 105 Marys Creek @ Winding Road
- 110 Clear Creek @ I-45
- 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
- 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake (Nasa Road 1)
- 445 Willow Water Hole @ Lansdowne Drive
- 2200 Houston Ship Channel @ Juan Seguin Park
- 2255 Briar Branch @ Campbell Road
- 2280 Rummel Creek @ Brittmoore Road
Rosenberg High Water
High water locations last reported in Rosenberg:
- Lane Dr / Avenue I - CLOSED - High Water
- Avenue N / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
- Graeber Rd / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
- 4th St / Avenue J - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- 8th St / Avenue H - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- 1000 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- 3100 Block Mockingbird Ln - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- 1100-2100 Block 1st St - USE CAUTION - High Water
- West St / Magnolia Dr - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- Reading Rd / FM 2977 - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
- 1100 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree