Hurricane Beryl: Houston-area business closures for Tuesday

Beryl blew through the greater Houston area on Monday, leaving millions without power, several high water locations, and a path of deadly destruction.

THE LATEST: Beryl leaves debris, flooded roads, power outages across Houston

Due to the damage in the storm's aftermath, some businesses are canceling for Tuesday.

Here is a list of business closures for Tuesday, July 9, due to the storm:

Harris County

All Harris County buildings, including the Harris County Courthouses, will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

For tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9th , non-essential county buildings will remain closed to the public. The County’s courthouse facilities will also remain closed to the public. No dockets are scheduled for Tuesday and jury service has been canceled. The Juvenile Justice Center is also closed; Juvenile Detention Hearings will not be held on Tuesday, July 9th. The Joint Processing Center remains open and staffed by essential personnel.

All Harris County Tax Office locations are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, due to the hazardous weather conditions following Hurricane Beryl's landfall. All appointments will be rescheduled, according to the post.

You may still pay your property taxes, renew your vehicle registration, and review your voter registration online by clicking here.

Due to Hurricane Beryl’s impact in Harris County, jury service has been canceled and the offices of the Harris County District Clerk will be closed on Tuesday, July 9th. Our Closed Records building at 5900 Canal St. will also be closed tomorrow. For individuals who have been summoned to appear on July 9th, their jury service has concluded, and they do not need to reschedule. At this time, jury service is expected to resume on Wednesday, July 10th.

Harris County State District Courts have also rescheduled dockets for July 9. Court proceedings in the courts listed below will be rescheduled to a later date and should not affect Wednesday, July 10 dockets.

Port of Houston

All Port Houston terminals will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, July 9, 2024). We will continue to assess and repair damage this afternoon and tomorrow and will send an update by 4 PM CT tomorrow for Wednesday operations.

Harris Health

Harris Health will close all of its outpatient and clinic facilities, with the exception of the following services OB/GYN Clinic at Ben Taub Tower and Dialysis Center at Quentin Mease Health Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 as we continue to recover from the effects of Hurricane Beryl. Patients with appointments are being notified of the closures and rescheduling options.Reminder: Harris Health hospitals—Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson—will remain open and maintain emergency and regular operations throughout the storm. The hospitals are not equipped to be shelters for people who are not admitted as patients. Any persons seeking shelter at a hospital will be redirected or transported to a local shelter operation, as available.A determination of facility openings will be made Tuesday evening after an assessment of storm and utility damage.Facilities closing for Tuesday, July 9, 2024, are:



HEALTH CENTERS



Acres Home

Aldine

Baytown

Casa de Amigos

Cypress

Danny Jackson

El Franco Lee

Gulfgate

Martin Luther King Jr.

Northwest

C.E. Odom-Pediatric and Adolescent

Pasadena-Pediatric and Adolescent

Settegast

Squatty Lyons

Strawberry

Vallbona

SAME DAY CLINICS



Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic

Monroe Clinic

Sareen Clinic

Sunset Heights Clinic



SPECIALTY FACILITIES



Ben Taub Tower

Harris Health Dental Center

Outpatient Center

Thomas Street at Quentin Mease Health Center

Endoscopy Center at Quentin Mease Health Center

Rehabilitation Services at Fournace Place

Smith Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

At Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, these services will be closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024:



Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Clinics

Oral Surgery Clinics

Ophthalmology Clinics

Infusion Center

FORT BEND COUNTY

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, jury duty scheduled for July 9, 2024, at the Fort Bend County Justice Center has been canceled.