Texas' tax-free weekend for emergency supplies: What you can buy

Texans can stock up on essential emergency supplies tax-free this weekend during the state’s 2025 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

This tax-free weekend will run from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 26 through midnight on Monday, April 28.

What is tax-free weekend?

The holiday was established in 2015 through Senate Bill 904.

According to the bill, the holiday encourages Texans to prepare for the upcoming storm season and purchase products to better protect their property.

Residents can buy materials to prevent significant damage or help them during natural disasters like hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires by offering tax exemptions on select emergency items.

What they're saying:

"Having emergency supplies on-hand is one of the best ways Texans can keep themselves and their loved ones safe during emergency weather events," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage all Texans to take advantage of this tax-free holiday to purchase emergency supplies, such as flashlights, first aid kids, or fire extinguishers, in order to be prepared for any potential severe weather or disasters."

Items tax-exempt

Less than $3000

Portable generators.

Less than $300

Emergency ladders.

Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers - nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products - reusable and artificial.

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated).Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

Items not tax-exempt

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

Can you buy tax-free items online?

You can participate in the holiday in-store or online, as long as the transaction is completed during the tax holiday period from April 26 to 28.

Texans are reminded that shipping, handling, and delivery fees count toward the total sales price, which could affect whether the item qualifies.

Is there a purchase limit?

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items a person can purchase, and no special documentation is required at checkout.

Refund on items bought through tax-free weekend

You can request a refund from the seller if you pay a sales tax on items bought during the weekend or file directly with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

What you can do:

Get more information on the tax-free weekend here.