Texas troopers seize 19 pounds of meth 'candy' pills during I-10 traffic stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - A routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine pills disguised as colorful candy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The incident occurred Friday, Feb. 6, at approximately 7:59 p.m. near the 843-mile marker on I-10 East. A DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Kia SUV and conducted a search that uncovered less than two ounces of marijuana and five bags filled with colorful pills.
While investigators initially suspected the pills were ecstasy, subsequent testing confirmed the 19-pound haul was actually methamphetamine.
Arrests made
Authorities arrested the driver, 32-year-old Arthur Neville of Stafford, and the passenger, 35-year-old Broderick Simon of Rosharon. Both men were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Neville and Simon have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
DPS officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are currently available.
