Texas troopers seize 19 pounds of meth 'candy' pills during I-10 traffic stop

The Brief State Troopers seized 19 pounds of methamphetamine pills disguised as colorful candy during a Friday night traffic stop on I-10 in Jefferson County. Two men from Stafford and Rosharon were arrested and charged with felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The drugs were initially suspected to be ecstasy, but formal testing confirmed the large haul was meth; the investigation remains ongoing.



A routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine pills disguised as colorful candy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

I-10 traffic stop leads to drug bust

The backstory:

The incident occurred Friday, Feb. 6, at approximately 7:59 p.m. near the 843-mile marker on I-10 East. A DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Kia SUV and conducted a search that uncovered less than two ounces of marijuana and five bags filled with colorful pills.

While investigators initially suspected the pills were ecstasy, subsequent testing confirmed the 19-pound haul was actually methamphetamine.

(Source: Texas DPS)

Arrests made

What we know:

Authorities arrested the driver, 32-year-old Arthur Neville of Stafford, and the passenger, 35-year-old Broderick Simon of Rosharon. Both men were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Neville and Simon have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

DPS officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are currently available.