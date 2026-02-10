Expand / Collapse search

Texas troopers seize 19 pounds of meth 'candy' pills during I-10 traffic stop

Published  February 10, 2026 10:24am CST
(Source: Texas DPS)

The Brief

    • State Troopers seized 19 pounds of methamphetamine pills disguised as colorful candy during a Friday night traffic stop on I-10 in Jefferson County.
    • Two men from Stafford and Rosharon were arrested and charged with felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
    • The drugs were initially suspected to be ecstasy, but formal testing confirmed the large haul was meth; the investigation remains ongoing.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - A routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine pills disguised as colorful candy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

I-10 traffic stop leads to drug bust

The backstory:

The incident occurred Friday, Feb. 6, at approximately 7:59 p.m. near the 843-mile marker on I-10 East. A DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Kia SUV and conducted a search that uncovered less than two ounces of marijuana and five bags filled with colorful pills.

While investigators initially suspected the pills were ecstasy, subsequent testing confirmed the 19-pound haul was actually methamphetamine.

Arrests made

What we know:

Authorities arrested the driver, 32-year-old Arthur Neville of Stafford, and the passenger, 35-year-old Broderick Simon of Rosharon. Both men were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Neville and Simon have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

DPS officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are currently available.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

