Burma shooting: Argument over dog ends with one person shot, dog grazed by bullet
HOUSTON - An argument over a dog ended with one person being shot and a dog grazed by a bullet.
What we know:
Houston police said the incident occurred in the 5200 block of Burma just before 6:15 p.m.
According to police, there was an argument over a Chihuahua dog wandering in the area.
That's when, officials said, a woman took out a gun and shoots at the dog, grazing it.
Officials said the woman then pointed the gun at the dog owner's house.
The homeowner then retrieved a gun and shot the person who shot the dog, officials said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't provide an update on the dog's condition.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.