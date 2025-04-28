Expand / Collapse search

Burma shooting: Argument over dog ends with one person shot, dog grazed by bullet

April 28, 2025
The Brief

    • An argument over a dog ended with one person being shot and a dog being grazed by a bullet.
    • The incident occurred in the 5200 block of Burma around 6:15 p.m.

HOUSTON - An argument over a dog ended with one person being shot and a dog grazed by a bullet. 

What we know:

Houston police said the incident occurred in the 5200 block of Burma just before 6:15 p.m. 

According to police, there was an argument over a Chihuahua dog wandering in the area. 

That's when, officials said, a woman took out a gun and shoots at the dog, grazing it. 

Officials said the woman then pointed the gun at the dog owner's house. 

The homeowner then retrieved a gun and shot the person who shot the dog, officials said. 

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide an update on the dog's condition. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

