Burma shooting: Argument over dog ends with one person shot, dog grazed by bullet

Houston shooting: One person shot, dog grazed by bullet following argument

What we know:

Houston police said the incident occurred in the 5200 block of Burma just before 6:15 p.m.

According to police, there was an argument over a Chihuahua dog wandering in the area.

That's when, officials said, a woman took out a gun and shoots at the dog, grazing it.

Officials said the woman then pointed the gun at the dog owner's house.

The homeowner then retrieved a gun and shot the person who shot the dog, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide an update on the dog's condition.