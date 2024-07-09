Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:20 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:46 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:52 AM CDT until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:12 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Weather in Houston: Beryl exits, leaving Houston to battle heat

By
Published  July 9, 2024 7:48am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Fox 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Beryl is gone and is now a tropical depression zipping through Arkansas and headed to the Great Lakes, so no more high winds or heavy rain today. The threat today is heat. Normally, a normal, hot summer day wouldn't be a problem, but with millions still without power, high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values close to 105, everyone will need to find air conditioning today. Please check on those who are particularly vulnerable - the elderly or disabled. A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight and only isolated rain is possible today, mostly near the coast. Tomorrow will still be muggy, but with a slightly better chance for a few storms. Late this week, we'll have a better chance for showers and a few storms to help cool the temperatures a little.As of today, there are no organized tropical systems expected across the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico for a while.

Houston - Following Beryl's swift passage through Arkansas and its trajectory towards the Great Lakes, Houstonians are breathing a sigh of relief as the threat of high winds and heavy rains is gone. 

However, a new concern emerges today: extreme heat.

With millions still without power, temperatures soaring into the 90s coupled with heat index values nearing 105 degrees Fahrenheit pose significant risks. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today and tonight, urging residents to seek air-conditioned environments. It is especially critical to check on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and disabled, to ensure their safety during this period of intense heat.

While isolated rain showers remain possible along the coast today, tomorrow promises continued muggy conditions with a slightly improved chance of scattered storms. Looking ahead, late in the week may bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, offering some relief from the oppressive heat.

Currently, there are no active tropical systems anticipated across the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico in the foreseeable future, providing a brief respite from recent weather concerns.

As Houston navigates through this heat wave, staying informed and taking precautions can make a significant difference in safeguarding health and well-being.