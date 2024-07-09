Following Beryl's swift passage through Arkansas and its trajectory towards the Great Lakes, Houstonians are breathing a sigh of relief as the threat of high winds and heavy rains is gone.

BERYL RUNDOWN: Beryl leaves debris, flooded roads, power outages across Houston: The latest

However, a new concern emerges today: extreme heat.

With millions still without power, temperatures soaring into the 90s coupled with heat index values nearing 105 degrees Fahrenheit pose significant risks. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today and tonight, urging residents to seek air-conditioned environments. It is especially critical to check on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and disabled, to ensure their safety during this period of intense heat.

POWER OUTAGE TRACKER FOR TUESDAY: Over 2M without power Tuesday after Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

While isolated rain showers remain possible along the coast today, tomorrow promises continued muggy conditions with a slightly improved chance of scattered storms. Looking ahead, late in the week may bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, offering some relief from the oppressive heat.

TUESDAY CLOSURES:

Currently, there are no active tropical systems anticipated across the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico in the foreseeable future, providing a brief respite from recent weather concerns.

As Houston navigates through this heat wave, staying informed and taking precautions can make a significant difference in safeguarding health and well-being.