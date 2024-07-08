Beryl blew through the greater Houston area on Monday, leaving millions without power, several high water locations, and a path of deadly destruction.

Due to the damage in the storm's aftermath, school districts are canceling classes on Tuesday.

Here is a list of school closures for Tuesday, July 9, due to the storm:

Aldine ISD

Due to the anticipated inclement weather resulting from the impact of Hurricane Beryl, and for the safety and well-being of our students and staff, all Aldine ISD facilities, including campuses and district offices, will be closed on Monday, 7/8/24. Employees scheduled to work should plan to do so remotely. The closure will result in the cancelation of summer school classes and camps, athletic and fine-arts activities.

Alief ISD

Due to Tropical Storm Beryl, hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in and around the Houston area, including those in Alief ISD, are without power.

In order to ensure the safe return of our students and staff, we will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9th. This will allow the power companies the opportunity to restore power as well as our staff to safely assess any damage that may have been done to their homes.

Clear Creek ISD

Clear Creek ISD will be closed again on Tuesday, July 9, due to storm damage and widespread power outages throughout the area from Hurricane Beryl. This includes summer school and camps. Staff should check their email for further information. We will continue to provide updates.

Cleveland ISD

Due to impacts from Hurricane Beryl, all Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be CLOSED on Tuesday, July 9th, and Wednesday, July 10th, 2024. All district functions and events are canceled. We will inform the community about Thursday, July 11th at a later time.

Houston ISD

HISD is closing all campuses and buildings Tuesday, July 9, due to Tropical storm Beryl and its potential impacts to our region. All summer classes and activities are canceled, and all District activities and events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – are canceled.

San Jacinto College

Due to the ongoing impacts to our region from Hurricane Beryl, San Jacinto College will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for all classes, operations and activities.

The San Jacinto College Administration and Office of Emergency Management continue to closely monitor the forecasts and recovery efforts across the region. The San Jacinto College Police Department and facilities teams are assessing the campuses as it is deemed safe to do so.



An update for Wednesday will be sent on Tuesday afternoon.

Spring Branch ISD

Due to the ongoing issues facing our region following Hurricane Beryl, Spring Branch ISD will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. All summer school programs are canceled and all facilities and offices remain closed. Essential staff will be notified by their supervisor.

University of Houston-Downtown

Due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl, all University of Houston-Downtown campuses are closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024

This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.