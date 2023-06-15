Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
3
Rip Current Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Galveston County 2-year-old killed after arcade game fell on him

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old was killed in Galveston County during a family vacation.

According to Galveston County Sheriff's Office, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Snapper at Crystal Beach a family arrived at a residence for a vacation.

SUGGESTED: Houston police arrest serial sexual assault suspect Uffot Williams, accused of meeting dates online

A 2-year-old was climbing on an arcade game, causing it to fall over on top of the young boy, officials say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP HERE

The young boy was life-flighted to the hospital, where later died.

Investigators went to the scene and determined it was a tragic accident.