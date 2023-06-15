In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old was killed in Galveston County during a family vacation.

According to Galveston County Sheriff's Office, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Snapper at Crystal Beach a family arrived at a residence for a vacation.

A 2-year-old was climbing on an arcade game, causing it to fall over on top of the young boy, officials say.

The young boy was life-flighted to the hospital, where later died.

Investigators went to the scene and determined it was a tragic accident.