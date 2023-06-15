Houston police announce arrest of serial sexual assault suspect

Detectives with the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division will discuss the arrest of a serial sexual assault suspect on Thursday.

According to the police department, the suspect is involved in at least three sexual assault cases.

Detectives will make a plea for any additional potential victims to come forward.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. You can watch in the live player at the top of this story.