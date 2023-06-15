A man who was shot by deputies at a Harris County home is a possible suspect in the deaths of his grandparents a few miles away, the sheriff says.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday night when deputies were called to a home in the 11800 block of Cathy Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies received information that someone had shown up at the home talking about his involvement with a murder that had occurred.

Deputies responded to the home and started searching for the man. After a while, officials say they located him on the roof of the home.

The sheriff says it is believed that gunfire was exchanged, and the man was shot by deputies. Sheriff Gonzalez says investigators will determine if the man did in fact fire a weapon.

The man was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in fair condition. One of the deputies was also taken to the hospital with some scrapes as a precaution.

As the incident transpired on Cathy Drive, other units were dispatched to another home in the 12800 block of Foxburo Drive, less than three miles away, for a welfare check.

Inside the home, two older adults were found dead. The sheriff says they are believed to be the man’s grandparents.

The investigation into both of the incidents is still ongoing. The sheriff says it is also standard to conduct an administrative investigation into the deputy-involved shooting to make sure department policies were followed.