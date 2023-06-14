A Houston driver led drivers on a high-speed chase while smuggling immigrants, officials say.

According to Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a high-speed chase reaching more than 100 miles per out in Kinney County.

Officials say the Houston driver crashed into a ranch fence and then ran from the car into a nearby brush.

The driver along with two immigrants from Mexico was found in the brush and arrested, Olivarez says.

Authorities say the driver faces charges of smuggling, evading, and criminal mischief. One of the immigrants is faced with evading and criminal trespass charges.