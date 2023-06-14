Suspect charged, wanted in Westheimer Road fatal shooting

Houston police are searching for two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a man at a Westheimer Road gas station on May 30, around 11:15 p.m.

Charges have been filed against Marquel Deshawn Ponder, 30 and the second suspect, who remains unidentified, is also wanted in connection with the case.

Marquel Deshawn Ponder, 30, is wanted for fatally shooting man at Westheimer Road gas station. (Houston Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to the gas station located at 13103 Westheimer Road, where they discovered the victim, Davion Scott, 24 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance photos from the incident show the unidentified suspect, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the individual.

Authorities are searching for man involved in fatal shooting. (Houston Police Department)

Upon further investigation, Houston police determined that the two suspects exited a blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice and began firing shots at Scott's vehicle. One suspect then approached the driver's side door of Scott's vehicle and shot him at close range.

The two suspects fled the scene, heading eastbound on Westheimer Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marquel Ponder and the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.