Just last month, the Houston Police Department told city council violent crime is down in every single district. But residents in District G, which includes the Galleria area, say that's not the case, and they point to HPD's own statistics.

"I don't know anybody who feels safe going to the Galleria, no one," said Gayle Roane.

Roane has lived in District G her entire life. She's lived in the Galleria area since 1977.

"This is affluent area, and you can't leave your car in your driveway," she said.

"I will not leave the house at night, I will not," said another Galleria area resident, who asked that we not identify her by name. "I've heard personally three different carjackings happen at the corner of my street and San Felipe. One guy was on the horn and screaming at the top of his lungs help, help."

"This is not just a bunch of rich people complaining about crime in their area," said Robert Sherman, who owns rental property in the Galleria area.

While HPD touts a decrease in violent crime in all districts, Sherman says he wanted to see for himself.

"I decided I was going to make a fact-based investigation," he said. "Fact based on statistics provided by the Houston Police Department."

Here's what Sherman says his review of HPD data found: In the first three months of this year, neighborhoods located from Westheimer to Buffalo Bayou and 610 to S. Voss experienced 92 violent felonies, a 29% increase compared to last year.

In 2022, Westheimer at Winrock continued to be the most violent location in District G with two murders and 79 violent felonies within a 1000-foot radius.

And according to Sherman's findings, last year robberies were up 23% in the vicinity of the H-E-B at San Felipe and Fountainview.

"Most of the police cars that are supposed to be in our area, are routinely south of Westheimer, leaving us with little or no police coverage whatsoever," Sherman said.

For the most part, residents say all the emails they've sent to city officials about violent crime are ignored.

"We're understaffed, gee wish we could help really, crime is down in your area is what I hear, and it's not," Roane said.

In a statement to FOX 26, District G Council Member Mary Nan Huffman said, "Tackling crime head-on has been my highest priority since assuming office last year. In Fiscal Year 2023, I have demonstrated this commitment by allocating a significant portion of my office's Council District Service Funds (CDSF) towards investments in overtime, supplies, and new technology to support the three HPD patrol regions in District G. I intend to expand these investments in public safety as we enter Fiscal Year 2024.

Crime has no place anywhere in Houston, but I intend to fight every day to ensure that District G has the police presence and resources to remain the safest district on our city.

On a final note, HPD and my office have just scheduled a community meeting with HPD Chief Troy Finner to address concerns about crime in our area to occur at 6PM on June 20 at the HPD Midwest Division's Station (7277 Regency Square Blvd). I invite all interested residents to attend."