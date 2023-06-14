Harris County authorities made quite the unusual discovery on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called out for what was believed to be a body found in the 5800 block of Brunswick.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the remains were believed to be the body of a woman.

However, ‘upon closer inspection’, Gonzalez said it was not a body.

We've learned it was a dismembered silicon sex doll at the scene.

Our crew on the scene said the sex doll was missing a head, leg, and possibly an arm, and the left leg was slightly bent. The doll was said to be wearing a pink bra and sequined underwear.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with this bizarre discovery.