Harris County: Sex doll mistaken for human body
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities made quite the unusual discovery on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities were called out for what was believed to be a body found in the 5800 block of Brunswick.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the remains were believed to be the body of a woman.
However, ‘upon closer inspection’, Gonzalez said it was not a body.
We've learned it was a dismembered silicon sex doll at the scene.
Our crew on the scene said the sex doll was missing a head, leg, and possibly an arm, and the left leg was slightly bent. The doll was said to be wearing a pink bra and sequined underwear.
It's unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with this bizarre discovery.