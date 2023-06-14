Today is Day 1 of a heat wave, and millions of Texans are under a heat-related alert.

A developing "heat dome" will bring highs in the upper 90s and low 100s for at least the next two weeks.

Our area is under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today to warn of a heat index value above 105. Parts of the Rio Grande Valley could see highs near 110 and a heat index near 120!

High temperatures across Texas will be even warmer tomorrow with lots of triple-digit heat and very high humidity, so more heat advisories are expected.

With a jet stream pattern that favors a strong ridge of high pressure over Texas and a dip in the jet stream over both the east and west coasts, we may set up a "blocking" pattern that results in a long period of hot, sunny weather.

The outlook for next week from NOAA shows a high likelihood for a continuing heat wave for Texas and much cooler air for the western US.

Here is advice from the National Weather Service for dealing with extreme heat:

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."