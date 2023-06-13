That heat advisory issued for some here in Texas can be dangerous. The extremely hot weather has already claimed the life of a Houston Police Department K-9 Officer.

In scorching weather like Texas is notorious for, there are certain precautions we need to take to stay safe.

One thing we should definitely do when the heat outdoors soars to dangerous temperatures is stay inside in the air conditioning as much as possible. For those who don’t have AC, area Cooling Centers are now open.

There’s also safely playing in a pool where lifeguards are on duty. That can be a great way to beat the heat.

"Yes, come swimming," smiles West University Aquatics Program Specialist James Browning. "That’s great. The water is refreshing, cool, and feels wonderful."

As temps in certain Texas towns top a 108-degree heat index, heat advisories are being issued.

In the Houston area, the heat is really expected to be on after Wednesday.

"And that’s going to be really close to setting some records," FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson said. "So not only are we dealing with this hot, unusual weather; we’ll be record-breaking hot in the afternoon if we get to the 100-degree mark on Thursday."

In fact, a prolonged heat wave is expected for an unusual five days straight, with temperatures in the triple digits from Thursday through Monday.

"Stay well hydrated," says Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Hermann Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Michael Bublewicz who also advises you to listen to your body. "Take frequent breaks in the shade and wear breathable clothing, such as cotton. That’s a good foundation to approach this weather."

Signs you’re overheating and need to hydrate include muscle cramping and lightheadedness.

"Those are two big physical red flags," says Dr. Bublewicz. "Also, a lot of people might not realize but if you’re starting to feel nauseous that’s a really important red flag you’re starting to transition more to the heat exhaustion phase and even more severe would be heat stroke."

The doctor also suggests you check on the most vulnerable, the very young and seniors.

From libraries in Fort Bend County to community centers in Houston, Cooling centers are now open.