It’s heating up in Houston, with temperatures expected to hit the triple digits this week.

Reliant, the City of Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 are working together to make sure people in the area stay cool.

SUGGESTED: Triple-digit temps hit Houston this week

Here’s a look at some of the cooling centers that are opening to help you beat the heat.

Harris County Pct. 2

Residents can relax at 10 air-conditioned locations this summer.

They operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. They will be closed on June 19 and July 4.

Bay Area Community Center - 5002 East NASA Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586

East Harris County Activity Center - 7340 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77505

Felix Baldree Community Center - 13828 Corpus Christi St. Houston, TX 77015

Hardy Community Center - 11901 West Hardy Rd. Houston, TX 77076

JD Walker Community Center - 7613 Wade Rd. Baytown, TX 77521

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center - 2101 South St. Houston, TX 77009

Mangum-Howell Community Center - 2500 Frick Rd. Houston, TX 77038

Martin Flukinger Community Center -16003 Lorenzo St. Channelview, TX 77530

North East Harris County Community Center - 10918 1/2 Bentley St. Houston, TX 77093

Pep Mueller Activity Center - 14750 Henry Rd. Houston, TX 77060

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Houston

The Houston Health Department opens cooling centers in the city when temperatures reach dangerous highs. Click here to get notified when cooling centers open. You can also call 3-1-1 for more information.