ERCOT issues first Weather Watch due to expected scorching temperatures

Summers in Texas are notorious for the intense heat, but this summer, we’re expecting hotter-than-normal temperatures.

For this reason, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing a Weather Watch for certain days in June due to expected high electrical demand.

The Weather Watch is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 21.

"ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week," Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO said in a statement. "Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability."

Currently, ERCOT says there is enough capacity in the grid to meet the forecasted demands after examining its Supply and Demand dashboard. There, it showed the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record.

As far as what this means, just a notification to Texas residents about the significant weather conditions. In other words, there are no actions residents need to take save for monitoring current and extended grid conditions via ERCOT’s website.

