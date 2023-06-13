Expand / Collapse search

ERCOT issues first Weather Watch due to expected scorching temperatures

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

ERCOT predicting record power demand this week

We are in for a days long stretch of triple-digit heat. Here's a look at the grid forecast.

HOUSTON - Summers in Texas are notorious for the intense heat, but this summer, we’re expecting hotter-than-normal temperatures. 

SUGGESTED: Heat advisory issued for Texas with temperatures over 100 degrees

For this reason, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing a Weather Watch for certain days in June due to expected high electrical demand. 

Texas power grid braces for more heat this weekend

High temps mean electricity demand will skyrocket this week. The question is, do we have enough?

The Weather Watch is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 21.

"ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week," Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO said in a statement. "Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability."

SEE ALSO: Energy efficiency tips to 'Beat the Heat' in Houston's hot months

Currently, ERCOT says there is enough capacity in the grid to meet the forecasted demands after examining its Supply and Demand dashboard. There, it showed the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record. 

Heat advisory issued for Texas with temperatures over 100 degrees

The entire state will be under a heat advisory as temperatures expect to climb into the triple digits.

As far as what this means, just a notification to Texas residents about the significant weather conditions. In other words, there are no actions residents need to take save for monitoring current and extended grid conditions via ERCOT’s website. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

To learn more about ERCOT’s dashboard, click here. 