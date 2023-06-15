Three men were charged with attempting to deliver methamphetamine in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

According to court documents, J Refugio Chavez-Arellano, Yonatan Garcia, and Jose Cruz Chavez-Arellano were all charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

MORE: Houston crime: 3 teens suspected to be involved in W. Little York robbery, surveillance video shows incident

The meth was attempted to be delivered to a home in the 12700 block of Tennis Street.

Officials say that deputies recovered in total 187 kilograms of crystal meth and it cost between $835,000 and $1.33 million.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Garcia was found to be in possession of cocaine in an undisclosed amount, according to records. Garcia reportedly told deputies he lived at the home on Tennis Street.

Bond was set to $2,500,000 for all three men, and they are currently in Harris County Jail.