Houston police are asking for the public's locating three men who robbed another man in northwest Houston.

Three suspects approached the victim on April 20 at around 4:20 p.m as he was loading a ladder on his van in a business parking lot at the 900 block of W. Little York, according to the Houston Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspects pulled up in a red Mercedes SUV near the victim's van before swiftly exiting their vehicle.

Authorities say the men immediately began to assault the victim by punching him. The suspects grabbed the victim’s tools from inside his van and placed them into their vehicle before speeding off.

The victim described the suspects as three Black teenagers, 17 to 20-years-old all wearing gray hoodies with the hood up and covering their faces.

According to the victim, he was able to break a side window to the SUV with a 2X4 piece of wood before the teens sped off.

HPD urges anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Those who provide tips leading to the arrest and/or charging of felony suspects may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.