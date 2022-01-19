HPD Robbery Division searching for suspects following aggravated robbery

article

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.



The robbery occurred on Dec. 15, 2021, around 3:15 p.m. at a liquor store.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



Police say two unknown males walked into the store, located on the 7000 block of Bellfort, that’s when one of the men walked up to the counter, pointed a handgun sideways, and demanded the money from the cash register.

Authorities said once the suspects had the money from the register, they fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7"-5’8" tall, skinny, around 160 pounds, 17 to 18-years-old, wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, and a mushroom-style haircut.



The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 18-years-old, and wearing all black.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS



Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.



Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.