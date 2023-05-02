You can feel the rush of high-speed racing at a Formula 1-style go-kart event coming to Houston later this year.

Formula Karting will be at NRG Parkway on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

You’ll get to race for the top spot on the leaderboard while navigating the challenging turns and bends on the track.

SUGGESTED: Puttshack Houston: Tech infused mini-golf experience opens in downtown

Tickets are on sale now for $60. The one-hour session includes 15 minutes on the track and 45 minutes of activities.

SUGGESTED: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown opens for 2023 season

Organizers say the event is also a great opportunity to meet other racing enthusiasts.

For more information on the event, or to book a time slot, visit Explore Hidden’s website.