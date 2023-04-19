Houston’s largest water park announced it'll be opening back up for the 2023 season!

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown will be open Saturdays and Sundays beginning April 29 with more than 40 thrill-inducing slides and attractions.

The opening weekends will last through May 26, when full-time, daily operations kick off during the summer. Attendees will be able to enjoy park favorites including the six-story Wahoo Wave slide, and luxury double-decker cabanas, a wide variety of events that are good for family-friendly fun or a date night.

"For almost forty years, Splashtown has been Houston’s favorite water park," General Manager, Maggie Thomas said in a press statement. "Each year there is something new for guests to experience, and this year is no exception! We look forward to welcoming guests with new dining options, additional seating, lots of new shade structures, and unique special events."

Six Flags 2023 season passes are currently on sale and special passes are available as well including free parking, discounts on food, and souvenirs as well as unlimited visits during the Spring and Summer. Learn more by visiting their website.