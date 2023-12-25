A 34-year-old man tragically lost his life in La Marque on Sunday when he was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver while riding a scooter.

Police say the crash took place on FM 1765 near Duroux, close to La Marque High School, at around 6:30 PM.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a black scooter in the left traffic lane.

Officials say the scooter was not equipped with lights and not registered.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Bertha Lee Anderson, 69, the driver who struck the man, was intoxicated and driving a Buick Envision (small SUV), officials say.

The woman was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office will play a vital role in determining the final charging decision.