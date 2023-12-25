In the early hours of Christmas morning, a bullet fell from the sky and struck a male passenger in a car in Homewood.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) swiftly responded to reports of a shooting, only to discover that the victim had been wounded by a bullet descending from above at approximately 12:12 a.m. The injured man was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, prompting immediate medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to reports, the male victim was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when a stray bullet came through the sunroof. In response to witnessing the sudden injury, the female driver called 911.

Officials say emergency units arrived at the scene, and the wounded man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital. All the while, he remained conscious and breathing.

CHRISTMAS MORNING 2023: Beyoncé's childhood home in Third Ward catches fire Christmas morning

The circumstances surrounding the mysterious falling bullet are currently under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the projectile's origin and the events leading up to its descent.

Following this incident, officials warned against celebratory fires. They reminded citizens that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous and can have serious consequences while emphasizing "what goes up must come down."