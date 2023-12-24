The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Around 1:00am, officers responded to a shooting after receiving calls at 600 Mayford Street and found a man unresponsive.

RELATED 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting outside club in Southeast Houston near Hobby Airport

Firefighter officials also arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police were told by witnesses in the neighborhood that two men who knew each other got into an altercation which lead to the shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, the suspect was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic man who drove away in a red Nissan Altima.

You can call CrimeStoppers or your local law enforcement if you know anything about the shooting or suspect's location.