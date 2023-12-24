The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a club on Sunday that left multiple people injured and one person dead on 8524 Gulf Freeway.

According to police, the shooting happened near the southbound Monroe exit on the Gulf Freeway, which is considered one of Hobby Airport's main exits.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers say they received several calls about a shooting and arrived to find 20-year-old Isaiah Parker lying on the feeder road with a gunshot wound.

Soon after, officials pronounced Parker dead at the scene.

According to authorities, a group of people got into a verbal argument outside a club and started shooting. At least two people fired guns. All the people involved were males around 17 or early 20s.

Police say Parker ran away towards the highway and fell down on the feeder road. Many people stopped to help Parker until the police came.

Five other males fled in a stolen blue Toyota Tundra. Four of them were shot and dropped off at a local hospital, according to police.

Three of them had non-life-threatening injuries and one person had serious injuries.

Police say they are still looking for the fifth person and the truck with the Texas license plate JLX0756.

Anyone with any information about this shooting, police are encouraging you to contact local law enforcement immediately.