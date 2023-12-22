I-45 North mainlanes shutdown after major accident, 1 dead: HCSO

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a deadly, major accident in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, units responded to the 14500 block of North Freeway northbound main lanes between Rankin and Airtex for a major accident.

Preliminary information says one person is dead, officials say.

All northbound main lanes are shut down for investigation.