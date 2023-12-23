The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the details of an encounter between a deputy and a juvenile that ended in a shooting on Cactus Bend Drive on Saturday.

Deputies say around 1:50am they received a call reporting men were breaking into cars in the Woodland Pines neighborhood. The first officer on the scene began patrolling the area until he was able to find suspects who matched the callers' description.

The deputy began to approach the men who were walking in the neighborhood. According to officials, he got out of his patrol car and tried to speak with the men.

The men began to run away and officials said one of the three men began shooting at the deputy. The deputy shot back at the suspect, striking the man multiple times.

Once the suspect fell to the ground, the deputy was able to hold the man at gunpoint until more deputies arrived on the scene. Medical officials did attempt to use life-saving measures for the suspects' wounds before transporting him to the hospital.

Officials say his condition is undetermined and will be undergoing surgery, but he was conscious at the scene. Authorities believe the suspect was a 16-year-old Hispanic male.

The deputy involved is expected to make a full recovery and is in a stable condition. According to sheriffs, he was shot in the hand but seems to be feeling fine.

The two other men who were with the suspect are still on the run.

Officials say they did not find the other suspects involved and did do a manhunt in the area, but were not successful in locating them.