The Constable Mark Herman's Office is investigating Christina Stewart, a mother who left four of her small children abandoned in a home on the block of Elmira street on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a welfare call about Stewart's home and her children aged from 2, 4, 5 and 8. After arriving, investigators learned the children were inside alone without water, food and no heat on a day with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

Once Stewart arrived, deputies took her into custody and her children were released to a family member who arrived on the scene.

Child Protective Services was also contacted and officials reported Stewart to the agency.

Deputies say Stewart was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with Child Abandonment with Intent to Return.

According to court documents, Stewart made bail and was released after posting $10,000.00 bond.