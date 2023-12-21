A Houston woman appeared in court after choking a Houston ISD assistant principal after a basketball game.

Nayeli Acuna, 22, is charged with Assault of a Public Servant after court documents say she choked a public servant at Paul Revere Middle School in Houston on Dec. 7.

According to court records, Assistant Principal Brandon Pigeon saw students kicking and striking a campus officer and attempted to break up the altercation. Pigeon claims he pulled Acuna off a female student, and they fell to the ground.

The Harris County DA's Office says Acuna stood up and then began choking the assistant principal. Pigeon stated he could not breathe so he pulled Acuna's hair and kicked her to try to get her to stop choking him, court documents say.

While he was on the ground, Acuna stood over Pigeon and with her hand on his neck, applied pressure, "causing him pain", records say.

A 14-year-old witness who was involved in the fight at the middle school says she saw Acuna choking Pigeon after he removed the 22-year-old off of her.

Court records state videos were showing the incident.

Acuna was able to post her $5,000 in Harris County.