The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving two women at 8630 Doris Oaks Circle on Thursday.

Deputies say around 1:20 a.m. authorities received a call about a shooting inside a home and found a woman shot.

According to officials, before deputies arrived, dispatchers were providing instructions to help the other woman give CPR to the woman shot.

Once deputies and medical officials arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

After investigating, deputies learned the women were in a relationship and got into a fight which escalated when 37-year-old Portia Phillips pointed a gun at the victim.

At some point during the argument, officials said the gun fired and struck the victim.

The victim was said to be 37-years-old. However, officials have not released her identity pending notification of next of kin.

Phillips has been charged with murder.