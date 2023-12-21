The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday involving an intoxicated man driving a BMW on Killough Street into a home's yard.

Deputies say around 4a.m. a man was driving over the speed limit on Killough street with a female passenger inside and crashed into the fence of a business in the area.

The man continued driving until he hit a tree.

After hitting the tree, officials say the man continued driving and eventually crashed into a culvert where the road split, sending the car flying over a bayou.

According to HCSO, the driver's car landed on a home's fence and was seen flipped over in the yard.

The man then got out of his car and broke into the home, scaring the family inside.

Deputies say the family called officials and evacuated the house. One of the family members told deputies a man was lying unconscious inside their house.

HSCO officers arrived on the scene and found the man lying in one of the family's bedrooms. Deputies also found the woman inside the BMW, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.