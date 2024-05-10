Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a car crashing into a gas pump.

According to police, right before 9:45 Thursday night, a car crashed into the gas pumps of a gas station in the 8100 block of Creekbend Drive in Houston.

Police say the call came in as an accident but it was when officers arrived at the scene they located a man in his late 30s to early 40s dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle from a gunshot wound.

Police are working on getting video and footage from the stores surrounding the shooting. They are currently unaware of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what direction the car came from.

Witnesses say they heard the accident but didn't see what happened, but they did see a possible black male wearing all black running away from the scene.

Police will continue to investigate this shooting. We will update as information becomes available.