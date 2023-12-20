Harris County authorities are on the scene of a crash on Eastex Freeway Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man crashed into three other vehicles at a red light at the intersection of Lee Road and Eastex Freeway.

According to Gonzalez, the man was shot in his vehicle and fled southbound on Lee Road at a high rate of speed.

That's when the driver struck several vehicles at the intersection.

The man was taken by ambulance to a trauma center where he later died.

Two women, who were in the vehicles that were struck, were taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Gonzalez said it all started when the man's vehicle was shot multiple times, and the man was struck at least once.

We're told firefighters had to extricate the man from the car after the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.