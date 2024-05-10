A shooting west of Houston left one person allegedly injured and involved high school students.

According to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson, officers received a call about a shooting around 2:15 p.m. from a parking lot at 2150 Sough State Highway 6. Police were reportedly told one person was accidentally shot in the back.

CRIME: Tidwell officer-involved shooting: Suspect charged, shot by officer

Hastings High School in Alief ISD gave FOX 26 a statement confirming the incident involved students from their campus.

Crowson reports a young woman around 18-years-old was in a car in the parking lot of Hastings HS with at least two or three others. Someone in the backseat was manipulating a gun and accidentally shot it, hitting the young woman after the bullet went through the front seat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The other passengers took the teen out of the car and someone else drove her to the urgent care at the address above. She was then taken to a local hospital.

Authorities report the young woman is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Houston police are investigating the incident. The young man who shot the weapon was not at the scene and there is no believed danger to the public.