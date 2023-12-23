The suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in League City was suspected of an aggravated robbery in Houston, officials say.

Around 3:14 p.m. League City officers were notified after a Flock camera detected a stolen Toyota Camry from the Houston area nearby.

League City Public Information Officer Jose Ortega said the officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on 1701 FM 646 Road around 3:22 p.m.

The car was stolen at gunpoint in the Houston area, according to officers. Law enforcement says the victim of the robbery said the suspect matched the description.

League City officers waited in the area to see if the suspect would return to the Toyota. Around 4:01 p.m., officers say shots were fired shortly after they approached the man seen walking towards the car.

According to reports from League City authorities, the suspect raised a handgun at the offices, and they fired at the man, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect was detained and officers began life-saving measures of CPR, but he was pronounced dead at 4:13 p.m., officials confirmed.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, Ortega stated.

No officers have been reported injured.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation. As is policy, the officer will be placed on paid leave and receive counseling during the investigation.